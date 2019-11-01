Revving up rural economy

By | Published: 1st Nov 2019 12:05 am 10:54 pm

Despite the festive season, the recovery in rural consumption was subdued. Given that there is good monsoon and record agricultural production, policymakers expected that the rural folk will buy motorcycles, tractors, paint their houses and buy new clothes, but it did not happen.

A recent Nielsen report pointed out that farm distress, low farm prices and low wage rates have eroded demand. Consumption in rural areas grew at just 5% in terms of value in the September quarter, while in urban India, the growth was 8%. Rural India has the potential to log double-digit growth, as in the past, but to realise this, government incentives need to be broad-based.

In the past two decades, the rural economy was more diversified with the non-agricultural sector accounting for about two-thirds of household incomes. More than half of manufacturing activities and majority of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are from rural India. In spite of record agricultural production, low harvest prices, low farm incomes, slow growth in rural wage rates and high unemployment are suppressing the demand.

The recent heavy lifting on stimulus with corporate tax cut, repo rate cuts and cheaper loans are urban-biased which have only indirect effects on reviving the rural economy. Rural recovery depends on translating this stimulus into more incomes and consumption in the rural informal sector. The following section outlines a rural recovery strategy with a few actionable points for growth.

Consumption Growth

The Indian economy is consumer-driven with consumption contributing about 60% to the gross domestic product (GDP). As per a BCG report titled ‘Going for Gold’, the consumer market in India was estimated at Rs 110 lakh crore in 2018. Domestic consumption has grown at the rate of 13% in the last decade, although it slowed recently, and has a potential to grow at a much faster rate, with the bottom of the pyramid household’s transition from low-income to middle-income class.

Putting cash into the hands of these bottom low and lower-middle income households — together comprising 76% of the households — is one of the surest ways to revive growth with large multiplier effects. To put more money in their hands, priority must be laid on removing implementation bottlenecks of direct money transfer schemes like PM-Kisan, which is aimed at transferring Rs 6,000 to each of 14.6 crore farmers (who are mainly lower-middle income households) from the existing just 7.35 crore farmers. State governments can top-up PM-Kisan with more money, as done by the Andhra Pradesh government in its Rythu Bharosa scheme which increased the total assistance to Rs 13,500 per farmer household. The low-income households can be targeted through more emphasis on MGNREGA, as about 7.7 crore households are actively seeking employment under this (World Economic Forum, India report. January 2019).

Investment in Infra

Pumping money in rural infrastructure not only creates durable assets in the long run to make the economy efficient, but it also creates consumption demand immediately through putting money in the hands of construction workers, painters and electricians. The private sector is reluctant to invest in rural areas due to low profitability, hence gaps need to be filled with government investments in terms of viability gap funding, tax holidays and housing subsidies.

Public investment in rural infrastructure like markets and roads will attract private investment with the expected increased profitability. Budget announcements like Rs 100 lakh crore investment in infrastructure needs to be placed on a fast track with special geographical targets to cover rural areas. Big push in investment in rural infrastructure even at the cost of higher fiscal deficit is worth taking to thwart negative sentiment in the private sector. The investment as a share of the GDP has reduced to 29% now from about 40% in 2008 and needs to be put back at 40%.

Employment-intensive Sectors

The rural economy is facing a serious structural problem. Although the rural non-farm sector contribution to rural NDP (net domestic product) has increased over the past two decades, its contribution to employment creation is slow. The share of the non-farm sector in rural NDP is 61%, but its share in the rural workforce is just 36% as per the latest CSO data. This hints at the jobless growth in the rural non-farm sector. On the other hand, signs of surplus labour in agriculture are visible. This structural problem has to be addressed with tax sops for employment-intensive industries in rural areas. The government should identify and promote at least one employment-intensive sector like textiles, leather, gems and jewellery, and food processing in each of the 731 districts in cluster mode to provide necessary land, infrastructure and logistics to attract the private sector to invest and create employment.

About 1.86 crore Indians are jobless and another 39.3 crore work in poor-quality jobs vulnerable to displacement, according to a recent report by Pew Research Center. India needs to create 80 lakh jobs per year in addition to tackling low quality jobs, says the World Bank. Most people working in agriculture have low productivity, resulting in low incomes compared with non-farm incomes. There is an urgent need to create more employment in the non-farm sector to truly benefit from India’s demographic dividend.

Export Push

MSMEs, livestock and horticulture sectors have a huge export growth potential providing high productive employment for rural youth. These sectors also provide quality employment and absorb educated youth with higher labour productivity in post-harvest units, food processing industry and export sectors. There is a need for identification of teething troubles and bottlenecks in exports of these products with a focus on logistics, food safety, standards and quality issues on a war footing to take advantage of the vacuum created in the global supply chain by the China-US trade war. India’s export growth should touch 19-20% to be able to reach the $5-trillion economy . It means India has to export a trillion-dollar worth of goods and services in the next five years. Though this is a larger goal, it is doable if consistent efforts are made to make the Indian economy competitive.

India contributes less than 2% to world exports as against its 18% share in the world population, with the largest youth population in the world. India has to use this population dividend to increase its economic power and make it export competitive using technology, enhanced productivity and upgrading its value chains.

(The author is agricultural economist, ICAR-Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture, Hyderabad)

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.