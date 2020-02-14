Reward Mela held at Rachakonda

By | Published: 1:44 am

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police organized a ‘reward mela’ to felicitate and present rewards to policemen and public prosecutors who ensured convictions to the accused involved in criminal offences.

Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy was the chief guest for the programme held here on Thursday evening.

Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said since August 2019, a total of 143 persons were convicted in 184 cases registered in various police stations of Rachakonda. Amongst the convictions were the death penalty announced for M. Srinivas Reddy, who was involved in the rape and murder of three minor girls in Hajipur.

DGP Mahender Reddy congratulated the Rachakonda police on securing the convictions. He said conviction of the accused involved in cases deters others from indulging in crime. The DGP said the police should ensure a thorough investigation in cases and proper focus should be made on the trial to ensure conviction.

