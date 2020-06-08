Kothagudem: Reward money handed over to surrendered Maoists

By | Published: 9:24 pm

Kothagudem: Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt on Monday handed over reward money of Rs 13 lakh offered by the State government to four Maoists who had surrendered recently.

The SP handed over the cheques to the surrendered Maoists at his office. A cash reward of Rs 4 lakh was given to Ubba Mohan, Rs 8 lakh to Sodi Narasimha Rao and his wife Podiam Sunny and Rs 1 lakh to Podiam Santosh, who in the past served as dalam members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) Party.

The SP said in order to ensure quick rehabilitation of naxals who had given up arms and the path of violence, the government had released the reward amount in a speedy manner. The district police had always been in the forefront to support surrendered naxals to live a normal life, he said. He advised them to make use of the money effectively for the well-being of their families.

Additional SP (Operations) A Ramana Reddy and Bhadrachalam ASP Rajesh Chandra were present.

