Rewiring herself, over and again

By | Sirisha Bhamidipati | Published: 9:55 pm

The entire world is grappling with how to reboot itself in the wake of the current crisis. Almost all of us are talking about needing to rewire. When everything you assume to be permanent flies out of the window, and you have to rethink everything from scratch, is it even possible?

Today, I want to say: Everything is possible.

I rewired myself when I was just 13 years old. And did so again, and again, in my life.

I was just another normal teenager; head full of dreams of becoming a neurosurgeon. Dr Sirisha, FRCS; I signed in my notebooks. Then one day, out of nowhere, I fell very, very sick. I had debilitating pains and very high fever. I was rushed to the hospital where even while the doctors were trying to figure what was wrong, within 24 hours, I lost all mobility in my arms and legs.

I was paralysed from neck down. Just like that!

The most experienced of doctors could not even diagnose my condition. Their prognosis, however, was that it was very unlikely that I would survive.

After two months in the ICU, conscious but in excruciating pain, battling between life and death, with doctors trying out various treatments to no avail, the doctors gave my parents some good news and some bad news. The good news was, I was alive and stable. The bad news was: the damage was irreversible. I would never be able to move my limbs again! Physiotherapy, they said, would help maintain.

Thus my first rewiring began. From dreaming about Dr Sirisha FRCS, I started hoping I wouldn’t be hospitalised again; dreaming about simply to be able to move and walk again.

My parents refused to accept the doctors’ sentencing. They were determined that I would heal. My father refused to buy a wheelchair for me. He promised to carry me everywhere till the time I could walk again (and I was weighing over 100 kgs).

Then followed a long, arduous journey. My father left his job. I started physiotherapy for almost eight hours a day. After six months, I could sit with support when dad started carrying me to school; where I would sit in a specially cushioned chair and try to absorb everything the teacher said just by listening, as I could not move my hand to write.

It took me two months to stand unsupported. Another four, to walk unaided. Another three to scrawl with a pencil.

My parents gave me a new life. We celebrated all those milestones that parents of a baby celebrate. Turning over, crawling, standing, walking, being able to write. It was that last one that started making me feel like a human again.

I studied very hard and was able to top my exams. I was doing all this while maintaining the exercise rigour. The feeling was indescribable. My dreams rekindled.

I still had very limited mobility and low stamina. I modified my dream a little from a surgeon to a physician. Sirisha, FRCP, was within my reach. I poured my heart and soul into the preparations. It was gruelling; but in the end, I qualified for a good medical college. I was on cloud nine!

Then I was told that from that year, all students had to compulsorily learn surgery; and so I was denied admission. I was absolutely shattered. That was the first time I asked “Why me?” I was 18, clueless, angry.

After withdrawing into a shell for a while, another rewiring began. I joined BCA and started learning basics of computers. I managed to clear BCA with flying colours: prepared extremely hard and went on to do my MBA from IIM Ahmedabad

Yet another rewiring – where I learnt to live by myself in a hostel and manage everything independently. I also learnt some major life lessons like the importance of being a lifelong learner (the mindset required for it), importance of being prepared for anything you are doing, commitment and power of self-awareness. I got a dream job and also met my husband there. Serendipity.

There were several rewirings that happened after that – both health and career had a fair share of ups and downs, my search for balance, motherhood, my passion for learning, managing disappointments, health issues and many other things. May be will tell the next part of the story some other day.

Today, I am a professional management consultant and a mother of two kids, and a dreamer with a lot of milestones to cross. I am sure that the jungle gym that is life will continue to throw curveballs, but I also know that every time I will have the strength to rewire.

Such rewiring is not possible alone. Many people, literally and metaphorically, have been carrying me with such love – my parents, brother, teachers, friends, colleagues, husband and children… I have been truly blessed. Treasure your relationships. In the end, only that matters.

