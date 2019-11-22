RGIA celebrates ‘Swachh Bharat Pakhwada’

By | Published: 1:14 am

Hyderabad: In line with Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the GMR-led Hyderabad International Airport is celebrating ‘Swachh Bharat Pakhwada’, a 15-day cleanliness and sanitation drive from November 15 to 30.

As part of the initiative, the RGIA organized a ‘Swachhta March’ on the airport premises followed by a clean-up drive of the environs in which the management, staff and all other stakeholders of the airport including airlines officials, CISF, Customs officials, concessionaires, ground handlers and the entire airport community participated.

Addressing the gathering after the drive, GHIAL Deputy CEO Pradeep Panicker highlighted the importance of cleanliness, sanitation and hygiene for an airport. He thanked all the stakeholders for their support and cooperation in lending a helping hand in maintaining clean surroundings on par with global standards at the airport.

As part of the 15-day long campaign, the airport has started an awareness campaign across the terminal and on its social media platforms to creatively engage and promote the importance of cleanliness and sanitation among the public at large.

RGIA has India’s first airport-based captive compost plant to process food waste into generating organic compost.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .