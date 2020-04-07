RGIA handles special charter flight to evacuate US nationals

By | Published: 8:59 pm

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has handled a special passenger charter flight of the national carrier – Air India to evacuate a few US nationals from Hyderabad.

As per the flight itinerary, the special flight of Air India, an airbus A320 aircraft landed at the airport on Tuesday at 3.12 pm from Mumbai and departed with the US-bound passengers at 4.15 pm to Mumbai.

The flight was purely domestic and operated from the main passenger terminal building of airport. The passengers were to be further connected with Delta Airlines from Mumbai to their final destination in US.

In coordination with the US Consulate and State government, a group of 98 adults and an infant, US-bound passengers arrived at the airport at around 1 pm from various part of Hyderabad.

All these passengers were serviced through the fully-sanitized main passenger terminal building, which has been kept ready for evacuation operations.

