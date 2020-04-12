RGIA handles two special flights to evacuate 165 US nationals

By | Published: 8:07 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad International Airport on Sunday handled two special passenger charter relief flights of the national carrier-Air India, to evacuate 165 US nationals from the city.

As per the itinerary, the first special flight of Air India, an airbus A 320 aircraft landed today at Hyderabad International Airport at 2.13 pm from Mumbai and departed with 82 US-bound passengers including an infant, at 3.15 pm to Mumbai. The second special flight of Air India landed here at 2.54 pm from Mumbai and departed with 83 US-bound passengers including an infant, at 3.51 pm to Mumbai.

Both the flights operated as domestic and passengers were serviced from the main Passenger Terminal Building of GMR Hyderabad International Airport. As per the flight itinerary, the passengers were to be further connected with Delta Airlines from Mumbai to their final destination in the US.

In coordination with the US Consulate and the Telangana government, the US-bound passengers started to reach Hyderabad International Airport between 12 noon and 2 pm from various parts of the city. All these passengers were serviced through the fully-sanitized main passenger terminal building, which has been kept ready for evacuation operations.

Special screening and safety measures were in place during the flight’s handling to protect against the Covid-19 threat including thermal screening prior to terminal entry, mandatory social distancing enforced through special queuing arrangements at all passenger processing points, a press release said.

Earlier, On April 10, GHIAL had handled 168 US nationals, who were evacuated by two special relief charter aircraft operated by the national carrier Air India, while on April 7, a group of 99 US bound passengers were handled from Hyderabad Airport, who flew to Mumbai getting connected to the US by Delta Airlines.

On March 31, GHIAL had handled a group of 38 German nationals who flew by a special flight of Air India which ferried the passengers from Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai to Frankfurt while on March 28, a special medical evacuation flight of IndiGo was serviced which dropped its eight crew members bound for Hyderabad and departed to Chennai with five stranded IndiGo crew members, the release added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .