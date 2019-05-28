RGIA in 100% compliance with NBC safety norms: GHIAL

By | Published: 1:06 am

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad has all safety measures as per norms of the National Building Code (NBC)-2016, according to the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL).

Pointing out a security loophole, actor Riteish Deshmukh tweeted saying, “So we were at the Hyderabad Airport Lounge – suddenly the power goes off – the way in & out is an elevator that shuts down. The only exit door is locked in a chain (In case of fire, it’s a tragedy waiting to happen)”

“Security personnel refuse to give permission to open the door at the cost of passengers missing the flight. Wake up Hyderabad airport Authority- public exits can’t be locked. In case of emergencies.”

GHIAL spokesperson said Hyderabad airport had 100 per cent compliance with the safety measures prescribed by the NBC.

“We fully appreciate Riteish Deshmukh’s observation. We thank him for highlighting, and we appreciate his concern. We did a thorough investigation and found that it was a momentary power trip and the power back-up kicked in a little later than the normal,” the spokesperson said. “There is no need to panic as we are fully equipped to handle any kind of exigency,” he added.