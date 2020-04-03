RGIA operates first international cargo flight

By | Published: 9:05 pm

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) handled its first international shipment of essential supplies via passenger aircraft operating a cargo flight on Thursday.

Qatar Cargo QR 8311 landed at 1.35 am on Thursday with medical and other essential supplies bound for Hyderabad and the same aircraft uplifted 28 tons of essential supplies from Hyderabad and departed at around 3 am on the same day to Doha and connected the shipments from thereon to other corners of the globe.

This has opened a window of opportunity for the Aviation community to leverage the fleet of idled passenger aircraft to help meet the desperate need for air cargo capacity to carry essential medicines and other supplies across the globe during this moment of global crisis.

SGK Kishore, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport said, “Extraordinary situations require extraordinary solutions. We are happy that Directorate General of Civil Aviation has proactively permitted cargo operations using passenger category aircraft.”

