By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: The customs officials on Sunday morning detained a person at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad for allegedly possessing foreign currency illegally.

The passenger was taken into custody when he was about to board a flight bound for Sharjah. Officials are questioning him to know the origin of the currency and the reason behind possessing it with him while going to Sharjah.

The currency was also seized from the passenger’s possession, sources said.