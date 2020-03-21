COVID-19: RGIA passenger terminal being sanitised regularly

By | Published: 8:11 pm

Hyderabad: In the wake of COVID-19 scare, the entire seven-level passenger terminal building having passenger touch points at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad is sanitised on regular basis for the safety of flyers and the airport staff, officials said.

The building consisting of parking, arrival and departure areas and office spaces is spread out across over 1,17,000 square meter. After the arrival of every international flight with any suspected case, the aerobridges, immigration counters, washrooms are fumigated after passengers left the terminal.

With the coordination of Airport Health Officials (APHO), the airport staff is available 24X7 to ensure sanitisation and cleanliness to keep away any trace of probable virus strain. “We are leaving no stone unturned to keep the airport fully safe for passengers and airport staff,” an official said.

Close to 500 fully trained dedicated housekeeping team under supervision of airport officials is working round-the-clock in shifts to ensure the terminal is fully sanitized.

Sanitisation includes all passenger touch points at international arrivals and departures, domestic arrivals and departures, interim international departures, interim domestic arrivals.

Regular rigorous cleaning with recommended chemicals was done by the professional housekeeping staff who themselves were wearing the protective gears including hand gloves, and face masks, the official said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter