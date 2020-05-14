RGIA police to closely monitor implementation of ‘MaskOn’ policy

By | Published: 10:30 pm 10:57 pm

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police have started a special drive against those who do not wear masks. Officials said the government’s ‘MaskOn’ policy which helps curtail the spread of coronavirus infection is encouraged due to medical reasons that while talking, coughing and sneezing, droplets from the mouth escape and reaches those in the proximity, thereby triggering the risk of infection.

“We have already started booking cases against violators for not wearing masks and defying government order,” they said. The Cyberabad police urged all the frontline officers and employees to wear masks so that they do not get infected with the deadly coronavirus.

