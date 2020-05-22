RGIA ready to operate flights from Monday

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: GMR-Led Delhi and Hyderabad airports are ready to operate flights from Monday as per the directive of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Both airport operators, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) and GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), have made all efforts to create a safe and healthy environment for passengers and staff members.

“We have ensured frequent sanitization of various passenger touch points, baggage and carts for the well-being of our passengers. DIAL and GHIAL would encourage passengers to maintain social distancing at the airport,” officials said.

