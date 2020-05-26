RGIA sees slight dip in passenger load

By | Published: 11:41 pm

Hyderabad: The passenger load at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here registered a slight dip on the second day of the recommencement of air operations.

On Monday, RGIA had handled over 3,000 passengers. But on Tuesday, it handled 20 departures and 19 arrivals in the entire day, which was the same as Monday, but with an approximate passenger load of about 2,500.

Indigo 6E 732 was the first departure flight which took off to Lucknow from RGIA at 4.46 am on Tuesday with 45 passengers on board. Indigo 6E 587 was the first arrival flight that landed at RGIA at 1.01 am from Pune with 108 passengers. All arriving and departing passengers were scanned by thermal scanners at both arrivals and departures terminals as per the safety procedures with adequate social distancing enforced for everyone.

With a focus on seamlessly contact-less boarding experience for passengers, the RGIA is ensuring stringent safety measures as per the guidelines issued by the Central government. In order to avoid close contact and crowding at the counters, passengers were encouraged to check-in at home or use self-service facilities such as contact-less self-check-in facility, self-bag tag facility, scan and fly, etc.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .