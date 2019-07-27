RGUKT Basar rated ‘AA’ by MHRD

By | Published: 8:05 pm

Nirmal: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) Basar has been rated ‘AA’ and awarded as one of the top 15 Local Chapters among over 2,800 local chapters in the country by Swayam-NPTEL, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

It was given the recognition for outstanding performance by the students of the institution in online learning of various branches of engineering, offered through NPTEL.

Prof Bhaskaran, Director IIT Madras handed over a memento and certificate of appreciation to authorities of the university in a function held at the premises of the varsity in Chennai on Friday.

“It is the best rating for the varsity since 2016 after being associated with SWAYAM- NPTEL. It is the highest grade secured by any government university or College so far,” the university mentioned in a press statement.

SWAYAM coordinator of the university SC Rakesh Roshan, assistant professor was honoured with national level appreciation award for putting sustained efforts in achieving goals of the initiative, NPTEL.

In last semester, over 950 students appeared for NPTEL courses and 45 of them were toppers of the respective courses at the national level and others secured good grades. The administration of the varsity facilitated for the smooth conduct of NPTEL courses in the institution by providing dedicated infrastructure.

National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) is a project of MHRD, initiated by seven Indian Institutes of Technology (Bombay, Delhi, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Guwahati and Roorkee) along with the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore in 2003, in view of providing quality education to those who are interested in learning from the IITs.

The main objective was to create web and video courses in all major branches of engineering and physical sciences at the under graduate and post graduate levels and management courses at the post graduate level.