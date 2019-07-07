RGUKT-Basar: Student organisations demand tough action against culprit

By | Published: 9:36 pm

Nirmal: Some student organisations staged dharna in front of the main gate of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar on Sunday, demanding stern action against the Assistant Professor accused of sexual harassment.

Members of Progress Organisation of Women (PoW), National Student Union of India (NSUI), Student Federation of India (SFI), gathered at the gate and wanted the administration of the university to take stern action against the Ravi Varala. They demanded the resignation of Ashok, Vice Chancellor of RGUKT, holding him responsible for the incident.

The organisations demanded that the Assistant Professor should be booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. They alleged that certain professors were sexually harassing girls who did not perform well in academics. They claimed that the victims were not reporting such incidents fearing they would be failed if they expose the acts.

POW district general secretary M Haritha, NSUI Mudhole Assembly segment in-charge Amzad Shaik and SFI district president Aravind Seethalkar were present.

