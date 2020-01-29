RGUKT-Basar to host India’s biggest rural tech fest from Jan 31 to Feb 2

By | Published: 6:21 pm

NIRMAL: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)- Basar will organise Antahpragnya-2020, a three-day national level rural technical fest on its campus from Jan 31 to Feb 2.

Giving details of the event in the temple town on Wednesday, Dr A Ashok, Vice-Chancellor of RGUKT, said the festival hosts technical, literary, entrepreneurial, fun and cultural activities. The main aim of Antahpragnya 2020 is to spot and encourage rural tech innovators. The theme of the biggest ever National Rural Technical Festival is to ‘spot and encourage rural tech innovators’, he informed.

Swapnil Jangale, Convener and Haribabu, Co-Convener of the fest, stated that there was a need to nurture these innovative brains by creating an ecosystem. “This platform can be used by them to apply technology to simple human tasks and create some of the finest and most eco-friendly products and equipment. Antahpragnya serves the opportunity,” they said.

According to the convener, many as 300 plus prototype working models created by 4,000 rural students belonging to the RGUKT varsity and many other institutes are going to be presented as part of the program. A total of 200 different colourful events will be organized. Nearly 50,000 people from nearby places and other colleges are expected to witness the rural technical festival, they added.

Some of the events include Virtual Reality, Hologram, Robo Race, Development of Ideal Village Project; Robo Soccer, Sci-Fest (a National Science Fair), Campus Farming Competition, etc. Campus Farming Competition, a novel competition will be held for the first time. Participants will come up with innovative ideas in farming and to improve yield of a crop.

