RGUKT faculty bags honour

By | Published: 12:25 am 8:26 pm

Nirmal: Dr Ravi Varala, Head of the Department of Chemistry and Research and Development Cell of Rajiv Gandhi Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar has been chosen as Associate Fellow in Chemical Sciences by Telangana Academy of Sciences for the year 2017. He will be presented the honour during Telangana Science Congress-2018 slated to be held soon.

A native of Karimnagar, Ravi had joined with RGUKT in 2011. He was presented the prestigious Bharat Vidya Ratan by International Business Council (IBC) and Institute of Education and Management (MHRD) for his achievements and role in the field of education, in New Delhi in 2017. Dr Ravi has experience as a ‘Visiting Researcher’ in the University of Sao Paulo, Brazil, for a period of one year (2015-16). His research areas include catalysis, green chemistry, and organic synthesis and had pursued his Ph D from Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR). Later, he earned post-doctoral research fellow from the FCT University of New Lisbon, Portugal, during 2007-2009. He had worked as scientist in pharmaceutical industry for a period of a year.