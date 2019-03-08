RGUKT to hold student entrepreneurial conclave

By | Published: 7:04 pm 7:42 pm

Nirmal: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar will organise the first student-run entrepreneurial conclave, E-Summit’19, with the theme ‘Against the Odds’ at SAC Auditorium on Saturday and Sunday.

Event coordinator P Nikhila and head K Pruthvi said the summit would focus on enhancing the entrepreneurial ecosystem of the institution through workshops, mentor hours, talks, idea-pitching sessions, investor meets, policy discussions, startup expo, simulation events, panel discussions and many more. It will provide budding entrepreneurs with an opportunity to discover new avenues of entrepreneurship, exposing them to the needs of today’s society.

Over 20 speakers, around seven investors and more than 10 mentors from various domains of startup ecosystem are likely to participate in the event. It includes various competitions such as VALIDATE and BUSINESS X where young visionary entrepreneurs can pitch their ideas. The other competitions include Bureocrax, Startupshaala, Marketrix, Publicite, and Be the Boss. Winners will be given cash prizes. Media partners of the event are Namaste Telangana and Telangana Today.