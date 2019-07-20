RGV courts trouble after tweeting photo of triple riding photo

By | Published: 5:15 pm

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s bike ride to a movie theatre in Moosapet to watch Puri Jagannath’s latest flick, ‘iSmart Shankar’ has landed the bike owner in a spot of bother with the Cyberabad Traffic Police issuing him a challan.

Varma, in an apparent move to generate some buzz and publicity for the movie, had tweeted a photograph of him triple riding on a Royal Enfield bike, captioning it saying he was going along with ‘Rx 100’s Ajay Bhupathi and Lakshmi’s NTR’s Agasthya’ to watch ‘iSmart Shankar at the Sriramulu theatre in Moosapet.

While the tweet generated its own laughs and comments over the ‘mass getups’ that Varma tweeted about, a Twitter user gave it a twist, quoting Varma himself saying that the three were not wearing helmets and were triple riding as well. The Hyderabad City Police, Hyderabad Traffic Police and the Cyberabad Traffic Police too were tagged, following which the police verified the incident.

Your information has been verified and echallan has been generated. Thank for joining hands with Cyberabad Traffic Police in improving road safety. pic.twitter.com/ixGpAgmCKt — CYBERABAD TRAFFIC (@CYBTRAFFIC) July 20, 2019

The response came quickly enough, with the Cyberabad Traffic Police responding to the tweet, saying the information was verified and that an e-challan was generated.

The movie, meanwhile, opened to a few positive reviews and has collected Rs.25 crore in just two days.

