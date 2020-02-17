RGV meets cops to get details on Shadnagar case for making movie

By | Published: 10:13 pm

Hyderabad: Film director Ram Gopal Varma on Monday met Cyberabad police officials to make a movie on the Shadnagar gang-rape and brutal murder a few months ago.

Though Varma actually came to meet Shamshabad Assistant Commissioner of Police S Ashok Kumar Goud to collect more information about the incident, he had to meet other officials since Goud was busy with bandobust duties.

Later, interacting with the media, Varma said his intention was to capture the emotional aspect of the incident rather than making a controversial film.

“For getting minute details, i will try to meet as many people as possible,” he said. Officials associated with the case were cooperative in giving information, he added.

