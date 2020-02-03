RGV meets wife of encountered Disha suspect

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: Film director Ram Gopal Varma met the wife of, Chennakesavulu, one of the suspects in Disha case, who was killed along with his friends Mohammed Areef, Naveen and Shiva in an exchange of fire with the police at Chatanpally village in Shadnagar on December 6.

The four were killed for raping and killing Disha and set her body ablaze on November 27. In his tweet, Verma said, “Just met Chennakesavulu’s wife… She married him at 16 and she’s about to deliver his baby at 17.. Not only Disha, Chennakesavulu made his wife victim too.. She is a child giving birth to a child and both have no future.”

