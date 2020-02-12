Rhapsody may repeat in Mumbai feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:30 pm 4:56 pm

Mumbai: The Pesi Shroff-trained Rhapsody (Srinath up), is likely to repeat the winning performance in the Red Buttons Plate 1600 metres, a handicap for horses in Class III, rated 40 to 66 (20-to 39 eligible) and the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 3 00 p.m.

Selections:

1. Dilbar 1, Outstanding 2, Maestro

2. Ustad Pedro 1, Isinit 2, Westeros 3

3. Rhapsody 1, Van Dyke 2, Western Front 3

4. Eclair 1, Ex’s And Oh’s 2, Parisian 3

5. Ron 1, Speed Air 2, Mount Moriah 3

6. Smokin’ Hot 1, Gold Charm 2, Aegon 3

7. Red Carnation 1, Romantic Warrior 2, Saltbae 3

Day’s Best: Ustad Pedro.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.