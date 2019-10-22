Rhea kapoor wants to be respected on her own stead

By | Published: 7:25 pm

Popular stylist, producer and social media influencer, Rhea Kapoor was in the city for an event which featured her in a conversation with Malliha Fatima. Daughter of actor Anil Kapoor and sister of Sonam Kapoor, Rhea who pursued her graduation in ‘Dramatic Literature’ from New York University in US said, “I am Anil Kapoor’s daughter and I am lucky to have born in that family. But, I must earn respect on my own”.

Interacting with around 150 members of Young FICCI Ladies Organisation who gathered for the event, she said, “I was lucky because of the family and I could become a producer at the age of 21,” she said.On leadership qualities, Rhea said as a youngster she used to practice ‘forget and forgive’ policy.

“But, now as a 32-year-old, I don’t do that. If somebody is bad to me or to the company we have no business to work with him. I was over nice to everybody, but not any longer now,” she confessed. YFLO chairperson, Shilpa Datla said women played many roles and become a multi-faceted personality.