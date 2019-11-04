Rice-for-plastic initiative catches on across Telangana

By | Published: 11:48 pm

Hyderabad: Mulugu’s successful rice-for-plastic scheme seems to have inspired the Kamareddy district administration with Collector N Satyanarayana announcing half a dozen eggs in exchange for 2 kg of plastic waste.

More districts are likely to follow suit and come up with similar schemes. Meanwhile, the Bhadadri-Kothagudem district administration is training women SHGs in making paper bags to replace single-use plastic bags. The Khammam district administration set itself a deadline of January 26, 2020 to make Khammam city ‘plastic free’ by getting rid of PET bottles less than 200 ml, water sachets, single-use plastic bags, cups, forks, spoons and packing material using thermacol, which is manufactured from extended polystyrene beads. Joining the district in this effort are the municipalities of Wyra, Madhira and Sathupalli.

In Nalgonda district, at least 30 cases of fines being imposed on shops selling the single-use plastic items were reported. Each of these shops was fined between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000. In Wanaparthy district, since the October 2 ban on single-use plastics and special weekly drives launched in all gram panchayats, 10,200 kg of plastic waste was collected and sent for recycling.

Schoolchildren were roped in to make 58,000 paper bags, which were distributed free of cost to shops and markets. Women SHG members have been stitching cloth bags — eco-friendly alternative to their plastic counterparts. The district administration also assigned one official as a special officer for four to five villages to educate people about not using banned plastic products.

(Inputs from P Srinivas, James Edwin, Vivek Bhoomi, P Laxma Reddy)

