‘Rice for plastic’ initiative reaches Bhadradri

By | Published: 10:01 pm

Bhadrachalam (Kothagudem): Aiming to create a ‘plastic-free Bhadradri,’ an innovative initiative ‘one kg rice for a kg of plastic’ has been taken up in Bhadrachalam of Kothagudem district.

The programme was initiated by an NGO, Join for Development (JD) Foundation, which was started by former CBI Joint Director VV Lakshmi Narayana, popular as JD Lakshmi Narayana, in association with several social organisations and donors.

Launched on October 30, the initiative has been seeing a good response from the public, said foundation Khammam-Bhadradri Kothagudem districts convener K Murali Mohan Kumar.

“Plastic-free Bhadradri programme was taken up a year ago on September 10, 2018, to shun single-use plastic. And by September 7, 2019, we are able reach our objective. An official order has been issued by Bhadrachalam Sub-Collector banning single-use plastic in this temple town,” he said.

“It is a continuous programme. We are first aiming at clearing plastic material disposed of in the streets and drains as it has turned into a menace causing health problems,” Mohan Kumar told ‘Telangana Today’.

He said the foundation, with the help of Bhadrachalam gram panchayat, had set up a collection point at new market in the town. The plastic collected would be crushed and made into powder, for which a machine was installed at the point, employing a tribal youth.

The plastic powder is then sold to a Hyderabad firm and the money earned is used to purchase fine rice. With the active support of donors and Bhadrachalam Chambers of Commerce, nearly one tonne of rice had already been gathered, he said.

A similar initiative was also started in Srinagar gram panchayat near Kothagudem town, and Khammam chapter of JD Foundation had also announced to launch the programme in Khammam, he informed.

“We have achieved over 80 per cent success in preventing plastic use here. The support extended by Bhadrachalam Sub-Collector Bhavesh Misra and Bhadrachalam Chambers of Commerce office-bearer Khambampati Suresh is immense” Mohan added.

It may be noted that the programme is already being implemented in Mulug and Peddapalli districts.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.