Rice mills, IKP paddy procurement centres inspected in Nalgonda

By | Published: 8:51 pm

Nalgonda: The Task Force team comprising officials from police, legal metrology, civil supplies and agriculture departments, on Saturday conducted surprise inspection of several IKP paddy procurement centres and rice mills in the district and examined the weighing machines and moisture metres.

The task force team has inspected Balaji rice mill at Nalgonda and several IKP centre in the mandal. Task Force Circle Inspector Nageshwar Rao informed that they have taken up inspection of IKP centre to check whether any manipulation in weighing and moisture measuring machines. He cautioned that action against the persons, who were responsible for any irregularities in purchasing paddy from the farmers. He has asked the farmers to inform the task force teams, if they got any suspicion on weighing machines and moisture measuring machines.

He warned that cases would be booked if any person is indulged in tampering of weighing machines and moisture measure machines to pay less amount to the farmers. The persons at IKP centres and rice mills should strictly follow the rules including Minimum Support Price (MSP) in purchasing paddy from the farmers.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .