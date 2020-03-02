Rich research-centered varsity

By | Prof. KP Singh | Published: 12:49 am 6:35 pm

Set across 360 acres of parkland in the north west of England just three miles from Lancaster City Centre, Lancaster University is a campus university located in North West England, three hours by train from London, Glasgow, and Edinburgh.

The university was established in 1964 by Royal Charter and has an excellent reputation for both research and teaching. Lancaster is one of the few UK universities to run a collegiate system which consists of eight undergraduate colleges and one postgraduate college and is noted for the flexibility of its degree courses, with many students choosing to take a second or third subject in their first year before specialising on one area in the second and third year.

The academic structure of the university consists of undergraduate degree programs, postgraduate courses, research and doctoral level programmes. The acclaimed staff of the university guide the students into international level research centered on humanities, business subjects, natural sciences, modern languages, social sciences, and technology. Presently, the university has over 12,000 full-time students enrolled for first and higher degrees. There are 2,500 employees in the university campus including 700 faculty members.

The presence of international students is regarded as an important feature of the university, adding to the diversity of experience for all students and staff. There is an extensive support system for international students across the university.

It offers help and assistance to international students through its specialist International Student Advisory Service who provide information about obtaining visas, travelling to Lancaster, planning costs and pre-arrival information. Lancaster has a strong reputation globally. Its international partnerships with higher education institutions include Sunway University College in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the GD Goenka World Institute in India, COMSATS in Pakistan and the Brazil-based Federal University of Lavras.

Lancaster University is among the best in the UK, top 10 in all three major national league tables and is also highly ranked in international league tables such as the QS world rankings. The university has been awarded the highest possible score in the UK government’s Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) ratings. Its TEF Gold rating is based on Lancaster’s high-quality teaching as well as its excellent teaching facilities and the good careers their graduates go into. Lancaster is consistently voted one of the best-value universities for students and its student halls often win awards too.

The university has an excellent reputation for research and is one of the N8 group of Northern research universities. The 2014 Research Excellence Framework (REF) confirmed Lancaster as a world-leading research university. It is the only one of the eight most research-intensive universities in the North of England to have had funding increased because of the quality and volume of its research. Lancaster was ranked 13th in the UK for the percentage of world-leading research out of the 128 institutions listed.

Lancaster University has about 1 lakh alumni in different parts of the world. The university has a notable list of alumni who have gained recognition in their respective disciplines. Emily Fleeshman is a Hollywood actress, famous for her role of Nikki in popular TV show Still Open All Hours. Also, she is the founder of an acting school named ‘The Actors’ Lab’ based in Salford. Satnam Rana is a news presenter of BBC. Some other laureates of the university are Roger Ashton-Griffiths (actor), Andrew Brooke Miller (Novelist), Catherine Jane Smith (a member of British Labour Party), Lucy Jane Briers (actor), Andy Serkis (actor and director), and Bruce Sewell (former counsel of Apple).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .