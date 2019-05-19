Rich show of culture by Military Engineer Services probationers

By | Published: 8:47 pm

Hyderabad: The Military Engineer Services (MES) probationers from across 13 States, attending the first-ever Foundation Course sponsored by Ministry of Defence at Dr MCR HRD Institute, presented a cultural evening that was rich in tradition and culture of the country.

Director General of the institute BP Acharya congratulated the probationers for proving that they were not only the best in their domain area of engineering, but were also equally good in multiple areas including dance, drama and music. “Being good at multi-tasking and possessing multiple talents hold the key to your success on professional and personal fronts in today’s competitive world of work,” he said.

Vivek Ranjan Pandey, Galib, Neeraj Yadav and Mohinish Kumar Sinha kick-started the evening with haunting melodies, followed by a highly scintillating Bhangra dance, characterised by a dazzling display of colourful costumes, energetic footsteps and mesmerising music.

Later, Acharya gave away prizes to the winners of different competitions.