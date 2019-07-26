Rich tributes paid to Kargil heroes in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:10 am

Hyderabad: As part of the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, a series of events in the honour of Kargil heroes and rich tributes were paid to those who laid down their lives for the country.

Lieutenant General Anil Kapoor, Director General Electronics and Mechanical Engineering and Colonel Commandant, Corps of EME and Colonel Debadas Nanda, Officiating Commandant, 1 EME Centre laid wreaths at EME War Memorial to pay homage to the valiant soldiers.

The occasion also served as an inspiration to the present generation of ‘Eagles’ to continue to work towards upholding the highest traditions of the Indian Army and uphold the nation’s pride.

At Veerula Sainik Smarak, the martyrs were paid homage in a befitting manner. A wreath laying ceremony was conducted by Headquarters Telangana and Andhra Sub Area to commemorate this occasion. On behalf of veterans, Lieutenant General Surendra Nath (Retd) paid homage to the war heroes.

Major General N Srinivas Rao, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Telangana and Andhra Sub Area was amongst the senior military dignitaries to pay homage and lay the wreaths. The GOC felicitated war widows on the occasion.

At Parade Grounds in Secunderabad, a military equipment display showcasing major military equipment including tanks, guns and infantry weapons to the general public was organised with the theme ‘Nation First’.

