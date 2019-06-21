Rich tributes paid to Prof Jayashankar in Telangana

By | Published: 12:10 am

Hyderabad: Glowing tributes were paid to Telangana ideologue Prof Kothapalli Jayashankar on his 8th death anniversary all over the State on Friday. “Telangana salutes Prof Jayashankar Sir on his death anniversary. Inaugurating World’s Largest Lift Irrigation Project on this day is an apt tribute to the ideologue who showed the way” tweeted KT Rama Rao, working president of Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS).

Kalvakuntla Kavitha, president of Telangana Jagruthi paid tributes to Prof Jayashankar on the occasion. Calling him a “Karma yogi” who had been a source of great support for Statehood movement, she said that Prof Jayashankar had proclaimed to the world the resolve of Telangana for an existence with its own identity.

Siddipet MLA and former Minister T Harish Rao paid floral tributes to Prof Jayashankar and recalled his services to the people of the State. He placed a wreath at the Telangana Martyrs’ memorial at Rangadampalli in Siddipet. Tributes were paid to the Telangana ideologue at the Telangana Bhavan by a host of leaders. Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav was among those who garlanded the statue of Prof Jayshankar.

The Bahrain unit of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti observed the 8th death anniversary of Prof Jayashankar. The NRI TRS cell leaders R Satish Kumar, Venkatesh Bolisetti, Pushpala Bhadri, M Rajender and G Gangadhar paid floral tributes at the portrait of Prof Jaya shankar and recalled his services.

