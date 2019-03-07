Richa Chadha lends support to LGBTQ initiative

By | Published: 10:25 am

Mumbai: Actress Richa Chadha will inaugurate an LGBTQ medical clinic, thereby extending support to the community. Mumbai-based Humsafar Trust is coming up with a holistic LGBTQ ART centre and medical clinic, which Richa will inaugurate.

The actress, who has been vocal with her positive support for the community, said in a statement: “It’s great that there can be a space where people can come forward without fear of being judged, and get the mental and physical support they need.”

“The Humsafar Trust has been working in this direction for so many years and they have a real sense of the common problems that need to be addressed. Now that Section 377 has been repealed, I think more such health centres should be there to help bring more inclusivity and access.”

The centre is said to be India’s first ever community centre to provide Anti Retroviral Therapy and holistic clinic for the LGBTQ individuals. It has been set up with the help of the Mumbai District State AIDS Control Society (MDACS) and FHI 360.

It will facilitate access to treatment and care among most-at-risk communities including transgender community, MSM and female sex workers. There will be free HIV medication provided by National AIDS Control Organization, and provision of mental health counselling too, read the statement.