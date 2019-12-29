Richa Chadha on ‘getting the right fit’

By | Published: 10:28 pm

Marks & Spencer lingerie and beauty store was unveiled in Dehradun recently pulled in quite the crowd. Actor Richa Chadha who was present at the unveiling shared a few tips on how to be comfortable and stylish at the same time when it comes to lingerie.

“I like comfort when I am working out, so I prefer the Marks and Spencer high impact sports bra. Otherwise even their lacy, beautiful satin finish bras are very comfortable with durable elasticity,” shared Richa Chadda.

Answering the question of beauty starting inside out and how far beautiful lingerie helps to boost confidence? She said, “When you ask women why they buy nice lingerie, they will tell you that they do it for themselves because it’s like a secret that they have. They do it to feel good about themselves. The right lingerie for me would be with lace, with net, or trimming or cotton, whatever it is, it makes me feel good.”

She also highlighted the importance of finding the right fit in innerwear. “I see that a lot of women in India, in fact even when my mother was buying my lingerie, I noticed that the fit was not always right. It’s important to get the right fit. Marks and Spencer is known for great products and I always find the perfect fit, best quality fabrics for all occasions.”