Richard Gere in Bodh Gaya for Dalai Lama’s discourse

By | Published: 6:41 pm

Patna: Hollywood star Richard Gere on Sunday joined a three-day course on Buddhism by Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Bihar’s Bodh Gaya, the holiest Buddhist site.

Gere was spotted along with several foreigners and monks at the Mahabodhi temple when the Dalai Lama offered prayers on Saturday.

“Gere met the Dalai Lama on Saturday,” an official at the Tibetan monastery said.

This is the actor’s fourth visit to Bodh Gaya. He visited the place in 2010, 2012 and 2017.

Gere, known for his performances in “Pretty Woman”, “Runaway Bride” and “An Officer and a Gentleman”, is considered one of Dalai Lama’s most high-profile followers.

He regularly visits Dharamsala, the headquarters of the Tibetan government-in-exile in Himachal Pradesh. The Dalai Lama has been camping in Bodh Gaya since January 2 and is likely to stay there till February 1.

Nearly one lakh devotees from all over the world are likely to visit Bodh Gaya to hear the discourses by the Dalai Lama.

The Dalai Lama has lived in India since fleeing his homeland in 1959.