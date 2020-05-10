Rifle shooter Maariya donates 200 essentials kits

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: Rifle shooter Maariya donated 200 essentials kits to the Cyberabad police on the occasion of her birthday on Saturday.

The kit included bathing soap, tooth paste, Zinda Tilismath, shampoo, vicks vaporub, detergent soap, tooth brush, tongue cleaner. The kits were handed over to the Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar, in presence of her coach Abrar Hussain, and her father, Abdul Khadeer.

The Cyberabad police will be handing over the kits later to ITROD school.

