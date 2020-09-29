Rift widens in Telangana Mazdoor Union

Thomas Reddy, working president of TMU alleged that Ashwathama was not working for the welfare of workers since the strike was called-off.

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: The rift is apparently widening in the Telangana Mazdoor Union (TMU), which conducted 52-day TSRTC strike last year, with senior union leaders trading verbal blows on Monday. The trouble was started with the appointment of E Ashwathama Reddy as general secretary of the union on Sunday. Calling it as a one sided decision, Thomas Reddy, working president of TMU alleged that Ashwathama was not working for the welfare of workers since the strike was called-off.

He further accused that Ashwathama Reddy was focusing on his personal agenda and was not bothered about workers issues. “Ashwathama should immediately resign from the post in the union,” he said. Thomas Reddy along with a few other union leaders have resigned from their posts demanding Ashwathama Reddy immediately sacked from the post. Ashwathama has never bothered to call on any workers’ family after the death of an employee during the strike. “He was leveraging his position in the Union for political gains,” alleged Thomas Reddy at a press conference on Monday.

However, speaking to Telangana Today, Ashwathama Reddy dismissed the allegations and claimed the resolution to appoint him as general secretary was supported by Zonal Heads and other leaders in the union. “Thomas Reddy does not have any authority to demand my resignation or oppose my appointment in the union,” Ashwathama Reddy said adding that he would continue to function as general secretary of the union irrespective of the opposition from a few members in the union.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .