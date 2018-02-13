Get the right playlist for a perfect sangeet

By | Published: 12:36 am

Sangeet is one most happening part of the whole wedding ceremony. It is the night which belongs to all the people present at the venue, apart from the bride and groom.

To make it happening and keep the ceremony high on energy, all you need are a perfect playlist and a dynamic DJ.

Here are a few tips to keep in mind while selecting the perfect beats:

Ditch the vulgar songs

Ok, first things first! There are zillion Bollywood numbers which would be perfect for the event. So, please do not push elder crowd into the awkward zone with all profanity. This ceremony is age-friendly and so should be the music so that everyone has the utmost fun.

For the couple

After all, it is the celebration of would-be partners! Therefore, one couplcve dance is a must. So, do not forget to include a romantic number in your playlist. And yes, do not hesitate to go a little dramatic because this night is all about spreading happiness and fun.

The Punjabi number

Sangeet without a Punjabi song is incomplete. Bring everyone on to the dance floor with at least one energetic Punjabi song and let them groove to the peppy beats.

Popular tunes

Not everyone would get a chance for all the choreography and song selections. So, do them a favour and make sure you include all the popular numbers so that everyone can join the party.

Event based

All Bollywood numbers are not sangeet-based. So, make sure you include enough event-based songs along with the famous Shape of you and Hamma Hamma.