Right time to stock sand as prices dip in Hyderabad

Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: Were the steep sand prices hampering your house construction plans? Then this could be the right time to stock sand with the prices falling sharply in the city.

One of the most essential components for taking up any type of construction activities, sand is now being sold for around Rs 1,500 per load in various parts of the city. This is against the price of Rs 2,500 per load a couple of months ago. At the sand suppliers point in Upparpally, Attapur, Grade I sand is being sold for Rs 1,500 per load while Grade II is going for Rs 1,400 per load. According to sand dealers, the prices have come down in the last one month. However, they were unable to make much profit since the buyers were yet to make use of the price dip.

“When the prices are high, buyers come here in large numbers and we witness huge demand for sand. The demand will be high only when prices rise particularly during monsoon, when the construction activities pick up,” said Ramesh, a dealer in Attapur. Dealers in Attapur said that they usually, they receive around 200 trucks of sand every day, however, only a few loads are getting sold. They say that prices will further drop in summer to around Rs 1,200 per load. Sand is transported to the city mainly from Jayashankar Bhupalpally and other parts of Medak, Khammam and Nizamabad. The Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation is the apex body for sand supply in the State.

Choose the right sand for your construction

Sand is a material that gives strength and sustainability for the building and is available in various types such as river/ natural sand, manufactured sand and pit sand. One needs to be careful while choosing sand. While building a house, if you are not aware of the basic qualities and features of sand, there is a chance of you losing money, time and quality in construction. Since most construct only one house, they should have minimum knowledge of sand and emphasis should be laid on quality rather than money. A buyer should know what type of sand they need to purchase as it is essential component taken at the time of construction. Dealers suggest that purchasing the sand from rivers ensures the durability of the construction, unlike other sand.

This type of sand is gathered from the banks of the river and is strong in nature. In fact, a few buyers blindly go for manufactured sand, which is not suggested by sand dealers. Srinu, a sand dealer said that one has to use grade I sand for plastering while grade II has to be used for the construction of slabs and walls. “I advise buyers to bring their contractor and check the quality of sand before making the final agreement as some dealers would cheat them and charge exorbitant prices,” he added.

