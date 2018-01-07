Rights group in Hyderabad appeals against Chinese manja

By | Published: 1:08 am

Hyderabad: Sahayog Organisation, a group working for rights and welfare of animals, has appealed against use of Chinese manja or glass-coated manja for flying kites during Makar Sankranti.

In a press release issued here, Sahayog said that thousands of birds fall prey to the thrill of kite-flying with injuries caused to them by the manja. Birds end up at care camps with deep cuts, injuries and even glass pieces embedded in their bodies. With kites competing for space with birds, the number of hits has risen over the years.

Sahayog urged people to shift to simple thread without glass or iron coating for flying kites.

An appeal was also made against ignoring injured birds and citizens were requested to report birds found hanging from trees to the helpline number.9394005600.

Volunteers of Sahayog Organisation and Bharatiya Prani Mitra Sangh will be on the move on two-wheelers in and around the city and attend to the injured birds till January 17 morning, the press release added.