Rihanna makes history with new fashion label Fenty

Los Angeles: Singer Rihanna is to launch a fashion label with French luxury goods group Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH).

The label is called Fenty, after the singer’s full name – Robyn Rihanna Fenty, and will launch in Spring 2019.

She will become the first woman of colour to lead a house under the LVMH brand, and the first woman to create an original brand for the group, the BBC reported.

The singer, who has 70 million followers on Instagram, is widely known for her bold fashion choices.

Fenty, which will produce clothing, shoes, and accessories, is the first new label under the LVMH brand since 1987. The label will join around 70 brands already in the LVMH group, including Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, and Givenchy.

In a statement, Rihanna said that she had been given a “unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits.”

She added: “I couldn’t imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I’m ready for the world to see what we have built together.”

The chairman and CEO of LVMH, Bernard Arnault, said Rihanna would be supported with a team and resources.

“Everybody knows Rihanna as a wonderful singer, but through our partnership at Fenty Beauty, I discovered a true entrepreneur, a real CEO and a terrific leader,” he said.

The singer’s cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty, reached nearly 500 million euros (£431 million) in sales by the end of 2018. The brand has been widely praised for its inclusivity.

Rihanna also launched her own Savage X Fenty lingerie line in 2018.