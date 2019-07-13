Rihanna trolls fans

By | Published: 3:23 pm

It has been years since Rihanna treated her fans with new music, and if the artist’s latest Instagram post is to be believed, it looks like the wait just got longer.The 31-year-old singer shared an Instagram video of a clip from ‘Love and Hip Hop Atlanta’, which shows Karlie Redd reading the results of a lie detector test.”Guys, it was all a lie,” Redd can be seen saying in the clip.

As for the lie, Rihanna is referring to, the singer promised her followers that they will be getting new music from her this year and that’s yet to happen, so she has a hilarious comeback for her fans, by implying that they are now calling her a liar.”Nobody: Me: Album coming in 2019 Navy in July,” she captioned the post.

“I can’t believe I stand a liar,” one fan commented, to which Rihanna responded with three laughing emojis. “That’s it I’m unfollowing,” another fan commented.However, a lot of her fans and celebrities found the post funny. Comedian Kevin Hart commented with several laughing emojis.