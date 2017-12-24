RIL to be among top 20 global firms: Mukesh Ambani

By | Published: 1:50 pm 6:01 pm

Mumbai: Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries aims to be among the top 20 companies in the world and become a leading provider of clean energy as well as leverage artificial intelligence and blockchain, its Chairman Mukesh Ambani said.

At a star-studded function organised late last evening at the Reliance Corporate Park to commemorate founder Dhirubhai Ambani’s birthday and celebrate the company’s 40 years in existence, he outlined the future of RIL.Ambani set five aims for the company and expected the young generation of RIL to make them a reality.

“Can Reliance be amongst the top 20 companies in the world? Yes we can… and yes we will,” he said at the newly built arena that is bigger than Lord’s cricket stadium.With his three children — believed to be his heir apparents — in audience, he said in the coming decades, the world will transition from fossil fuels to clean, green and renewable energy resources.”Can Reliance become a leading provider of clean and affordable energy to India? Yes we can. And yes we will,” he said.

He also wants Reliance to become a leading global producer of innovative new materials that will revolutionise manufacturing and improve the quality of life in general.As for Jio — the group’s fast-growing telecom venture — Ambani said it has the opportunity to reinvent almost all sectors of the economy such as entertainment, financial services, commerce, manufacturing, agriculture, education and healthcare.”Can Jio be the first company to transform an entire nation in each one of these sectors? Yes we can. And yes we will,” he said.

His fifth aim is to help India become a global superpower.”Reliance has an opportunity to be an even stronger partner to our nation. Can Reliance and Jio partner and empower all Indians, our fellow-citizens, small businesses and enterprises so that India can become a global super-power? Yes we can. And yes we will,” he said.

Some 50,000 employees and their families attended the gala event which featured Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan hosting a KBC session with the Ambani children, Shahrukh Khan’s performance and Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt dancing to popular numbers.Another 2,00,000 employees and their families joined the celebrations live via video conferencing at more than 1,000 locations across the country including manufacturing sites, retail stores and Jio points, according to company officials.

Mukesh Ambani started the speech by paying tribute to his father Dhirubhai Ambani and other leaders who have contributed to the growth of Reliance.”Reliance is the creation of the vision of one individual – my father, and our founder Dhirubhai Ambani,” he said.He credited his father with all the progress that the company has made in the last 40 years.It is because of Dhirubhai, he said, that Reliance had grown from one employee to over 2,50,000; from a Rs 1,000 company to over Rs 6 lakh crore; from one city to 28,000 cities and towns, and over four lakh villages.Ambani also spoke about the lessons that he learnt from his father about courage, empathy and faith.