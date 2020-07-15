RIL to cut use of transportation fuels

By | Published: 11:10 pm

Mumbai: Reliance Industries, operator of the world’s largest refining complex, will replace transportation auto fuels with clean electricity and hydrogen as it set a target to become net carbon-zero by 2035, its chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Wednesday.

The oil-telecom-to-retail conglomerate, which has pivoted away from energy to the new economy in recent years, will use technology to convert carbon dioxide into valuable chemicals and other material building blocks.

The company operates 1.36 million barrels per day refineries at Jamnagar in Gujarat and is one of the leading petrochemical manufacturers in the world.

“While Reliance will remain a user of crude oil and natural gas, we are committed to embracing new technologies to convert our carbon dioxide into useful products and chemicals,” he said at the company’s annual general meeting.

In a conventional refinery, three products (petrol, diesel and ATF) comprise 60-70 per cent of the product slate. As refiners increase in size and have access to more capital, they come up with complex projects like delayed coker (or petcoke gasifier). This converts low-value products into high-value products.

Globally, a conventional refinery produces around 8 per cent of naphtha, which may be used as a chemical feedstock. This rises to 17-20 per cent in refinery-cum-petrochemical complexes. Comparatively, Reliance has a 24 per cent conversion rate of ‘oil-to-chemicals’ currently and may be targeting 70 per cent conversion.

The trend of increasing the percentage of chemicals in the overall production is due to the vast difference in profitability combined with an increased threat from electric vehicles to petrol and diesel.

Ambani said substantial progress has already been made on photosynthetic biological pathways to convert carbon dioxide emissions at Jamnagar into high-value proteins, nutraceuticals, advanced materials, and fuels.

“We will develop next-gen carbon capture and storage technologies,” he said. “We are evaluating novel catalytic and electrochemical transformations to use CO2 as a valuable feedstock.” Reliance has proprietary technology to convert transportation fuels to valuable petrochemical and material building blocks.

“And at the same time, we will replace transportation fuels with clean electricity and hydrogen,” he said. “We will combine our strengths in digital, power electronics, advanced materials and electrochemistry to build full-stack electrolyser and fuel cell solutions in India.” Reliance, he said, will build an optimal mix of reliable, clean and affordable energy with hydrogen, wind, solar, fuel cells and battery.

“On successful implementation of this strategy, we target to become net carbon-zero by 2035,” he said. “We have a 15-year vision to build Reliance as one of the world’s leading new energy and new materials company.” The new energy business based on the principle of carbon recycle and circular economy is a multi-trillion opportunity for India and the world, he said, adding this was also an opportunity to make clean and green energy abundantly available at an affordable price.

“More than a business, this is our seva to save Planet Earth from the ravages of climate change. We shall spare no effort in realising this dream. From time to time, I shall apprise you of our progress in this business,” he added.

‘Saudi Aramco did not go as per timelines’

Mumbai: Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday said his group’s planned stake sale in oil-to-chemical business to Saudi Aramco for an asking of USD 15 billion has not progressed as per original timelines due to COVID-19.

“We value our two-decade relationship with Aramco and are committed to a long-term partnership,” Ambani said at Reliance Industries’ annual general meeting.

He, however, did not say if the deal was on track or give a new timeline for its completion.

“Deal with Saudi Aramco hasn’t progressed per original timeline due to unforeseen situation in the energy market and COVID-19 situation,” he said.

Reliance will be spinning off the oil-to-chemical (O2C) business into a separate subsidiary “to facilitate multiple partnership opportunities,” he said.

“We expect to complete this process by early 2021,” he said.

Ambani in August last year had announced talks for sale of 20 per cent stake in the O2C business, which comprises of RIL’s twin oil refineries at Jamnagar in Gujarat and petrochemical assets, to the world’s largest oil exporter, Saudi Aramco. The deal was to be concluded by March 2020 but was delayed.

“Reliance is working to complete the contours of a strategic partnership with Saudi Aramco,” Ambani had said in the firm’s latest annual report without giving timelines.

The partnership with Aramco would give Jamnagar refineries “access to a wide portfolio of value-accretive crude grades and enhanced feedstock security for higher oil-to-chemicals conversion,” he had said in the annual report.

With a stake, Aramco would not just have a share in one of the world’s best refineries and the largest integrated petrochemical complex but also access to one of the fastest-growing markets — a ready-made market for 5 lakh barrels per day of its Arabian crude and offering a potentially bigger downstream role in future.

Besides refineries and petrochemical plants, the O2C business also comprises a 51 per cent stake in the fuel retailing business. It, however, does not include the upstream oil- and gas-producing assets such as the flagging KG-D6 block in the Bay of Bengal.

Ambani said Reliance has concluded the sale of a 49 per cent stake in its fuel retailing venture to BP for Rs 7,629 crore.

RIL’s refineries are one of the most complex in the world, allowing it to earn a significant premium to the benchmark Singapore gross refining margin. Its petrochemical complexes rank among the biggest in the world, whose dependency on outside raw materials is minimal. RIL has leadership positions both in the domestic polymer and polyester markets.

The O2C business will be carved out into a division where Aramco will have an economic interest. It will have its own management and accounts just like the conglomerate’s digital arm, Jio Platforms.

RIL had organised all its digital businesses including Reliance Jio that has 388 million telecom subscribers, into Jio Platforms. It has sold 32.84 per cent stake in Jio Platforms Ltd – the unit that houses India’s youngest but largest telecom firm Jio Infocomm and apps. In total, Jio has raised Rs 1,52,055.45 crore.

RIL was to receive the proceeds from the Aramco stake sale in three stages – 50 per cent on closing, another 25 per cent after one year of closing and the balance 25 per cent in the following year.

RIL shares tank nearly 4%

New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) declined nearly 4 per cent on Wednesday due to profit-booking amid a slew of announcements at its annual general meeting.

The stock closed at Rs 1,845.60, down 3.71 per cent, on the BSE as fag-end selling emerged at the counter. Intra-day, it touched an all-time high of Rs 1,978.50.

On the NSE, it dipped 3.89 per cent to settle at Rs 1,842.35 after rising 3.22 per cent to a record high of Rs 1,978.80 during the day. In terms of volume, 28.39 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 6 crore on the NSE.

RIL was the biggest drag on the BSE 30-share index and NSE 50-share index.

The company’s market valuation was at Rs 11,70,000.49 crore.

Reliance Foundation partnering with govt for Covid testing: Nita Ambani

Mumbai: Reliance Foundation is partnering with the government and local bodies for conducting mega-scale Covid-19 testing across the country and will volunteer for nationwide distribution of its vaccine when it is found, its Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani said on Wednesday.

“The war against coronavirus is far from over. Reliance Foundation is gearing up to partner with the government and local municipalities for rapid mega-scale Covid testing across India with the help of Jio’s digital infrastructure,” she said while addressing Reliance Industries’ 43rd annual general meeting (AGM) virtually.

“I can assure you that as soon as a corona vaccine becomes available, we will volunteer by using the same digital distribution and supply chain to ensure that the vaccine reaches every nook and corner of our country,” Ambani added.

Nita, who was addressing the company’s AGM for the first time, said Reliance and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation established India’s first 100-bed exclusive Covid-19 Hospital in Mumbai within a record time of two weeks. The facility now has 200 beds.

Under the Mission Anna Seva — the world’s largest free food distribution programme — the initiative provided over five crore meals to marginalised communities, daily-wage earners and frontline workers across the country.

“The organisation produces one lakh N95 facemasks and personal protective equipment (PPE) daily for health-workers and care-givers. The PPE produced is of one-third the price of imported PPE,” she said.

Reliance is also providing free fuel to emergency vehicles to help ensure Covid-19 patients quickly get the medical care they require.

Besides, Jio is providing digital connectivity to more than 40 crore people, empowering over 30,000 organisations to work from home, and lakhs of students to learn from home, said Ambani.

JioMart-WhatsApp to power small merchants’ growth

Mumbai: Reliance Jio’s new commerce platform JioMart and Whatsapp will be working closely to create growth opportunities for millions of Indian small merchants and kirana shops, Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Wednesday.

Facebook-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp, which is immensely popular in India, has been testing a payments platform in India for quite some time now.

“Over 400 million WhatsApp users in India bring unique value to our partnership,” Ambani said at the company’s first annual general meeting.

In India, there are more than 15 million monthly WhatsApp Business app users.

“Both Facebook and Jio share a strong vision for digitally empowering consumers as well as small businesses and entrepreneurs across India,” the RIL Chairman said.

In April, Facebook had announced a $5.7 billion, or Rs 43,574 crore, investment in Jio Platforms.

‘Got interest from strategic investors for Reliance Retail’

Mumbai: Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday said his group’s retail venture has received strong interest from strategic and financial investors. “We will induct global partners and investors in Reliance Retail in the next few quarters,” he said at Reliance Industries annual general meeting. Reliance Retail has already started pilots of its ecommerce venture.

“We have successfully piloted JioMart grocery model with kirana partners. The beta version of JioMart grocery platform is being piloted in 200 cities. Daily orders have crossed 2.5 lakh, and the number is growing each day,” Ambani said. Connecting farmers and delivering their fresh produce directly to homes is a key part of the firm’s grocery strategy. “This will significantly improve farmer income and incentivise higher productivity,” he said.

More than two-thirds of Reliance Retails’ nearly 12,000 stores are operated in Tier II, Tier III and Tier IV towns. “It sources over 80 per cent of fruits and vegetable directly from farmers,” he said.