RINL launches ‘Project Parivartan’

By | AP Bureau | Published: 6:18 pm

Visakhapatnam: RINL – Visakhapatnam Steel Plant launched an initiative called ‘Project Parivartan’, aimed at enhancing the performance and efficiency of the organization to bring about a change for continual and sustainable growth. The project is primarily a transformation initiative for the employees towards achieving a turnaround.

A communication session was organised by Corporate Strategic Management Department in Ukkunagaram related to the progress of the project Parivartan. RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant CMD P K Rath and incharge Director (Commercial and

Projects) P Raychaudhury attended.

Speaking on the occasion, Rath called upon the employees to come up with innovative ideas to enhance operational efficiency, thereby contributing to improve the bottom line. He appealed to the employees to continuously focus on critical areas to bring positive change and emerge stronger as a quality steel maker in the country.

He gave away awards to various departments for delivering improvements in various projects taken up as part of the project.

Raychaudhury observed that the project mainly aimed to harness the potential of RINL collective in bringing about change in the organization for a profitable growth. RINL was adapting to the changes to make the company vibrant on a continuous basis to strengthen the financial health and systems, he added.

‘Project Parivartan’ is a 14-month transformation journey for achieving desired objectives/results based on four aspects i.e “Bottom up Planning, Turnaround Implementation, Performance Management and Change Management” aiming at long term sustainable improvement of RINL.

Executive directors, HODs, senior officers, representatives of Steel Executive Association, unions, SC&ST, OBC association and large number of employees participated in the session.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter