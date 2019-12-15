RINL-Vizag Steel plant bags National Conservation Award 2019

By | Published: 5:07 pm

Visakhapatnam: RINL-Visakhapatnam steel plant chairman and managing director PK Rath received the National Energy Conservation Award- First Prize under Integrated Steel Plant category from Union Minisiter of State (I/c) for Power, Minister of State (I/c) for New & Renewable Energy and Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship R.K. Singh on Saturday at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.

The National Energy Conservation Award- First Prize was awarded to RINL for its significant contribution for reduction of specific energy consumption (SEC reduced from 6.40 Gcal/tCS in 2015-16 to 5.98 Gcal/tCS in 2018-19 thus registering reduction of 6.5%) through implementing various waste energy recovery technologies(Coke Dry Quenching, BF Top Pressure recovery system, BF Stoves waste heat recovery, LD Gas recovery, Sinter Cooler heat recovery etc.,), Injection of Pulverized coal in to Blast Furnaces to substitute BF coke, Installation of Billet caster in SMS-2, 120 MW Gas based Captive Power plant and installation of variable frequency drives in electrical systems in various units, installation of 5 MW Solar Power Plant and optimization of process parameters at various units and implementation of Energy Management System(ISO 50001).

RINL also complied Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT) 2nd cycle target and Monitoring and Verification agency recommended for issuance of 129907 Energy Saving Certificates(ES Certs; 1 Es certs=10 Gcals) which is highest in Integrated Steel Sector.

The percentage reduction of SEC is highest in integrated steel category due to consistent efforts and implementation of above measures.

The plant has focused on installing waste heat recovery technologies in various facilities which accounts for 62% of total power generation capacity.

Further, RINL also has been awarded 130000 Certified Emission Reduction (Carbon credits) for two of its Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) projects such as Power generation from Cooling of Coke in Coke Oven battery #4 and Power generation from Top Pressure Recovery

Turbine of Blast Furnace-3.

RINL has developed these projects with in-house expertise and not engaged any external consultant. Rath commented the efforts by the dedicated RINL collective in conserving the energy and thus paving the way for standing first in the country.

