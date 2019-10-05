RINL-Vizag Steel wins international awards

By | AP Bureau | Published: 11:38 pm

Visakhapatnam: Quality Circle teams from RINL-Vizag Steel won laurels at International Convention on Quality Control Circles (ICQCC 2019) held at Tokyo, Japan early this week. QC Teams from Coke Ovens department and LMMM department were awarded the prize under ‘Gold’ category and the team from Roll Shop was awarded under the ‘Silver’ category.

The RINL delegation was led by Director (Personnel) KC Das. The presentations made by RINL teams were well appreciated by the judges and other teams from across the world. The teams also responded confidently to the queries raised by the jury.

The convention was organised by JUSE (Union of Japanese Scientists and Engineers). 20 countries (Singapore, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Korea, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, China, Bangladesh, Philippines, Zambia, Mauritius, Mexico, U K, USA) participated and 211 case studies were presented. 38 companies participated and presented 58 case studies from India. Around 1354 delegates from different countries, including 340 delegates from India, participated in the convention.

