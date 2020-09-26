Rio scraps carnival street parties, parades

The Brazilian beach city’s carnival is a massive mixture of social-distancing no-nos

Rio de Janeiro: Revellers hoping to escape the coronavirus doldrums at Rio de Janeiro’s world-famous carnival got more bad news as organisers indefinitely postponed the city’s epic street parties, a day after the official parades were scrapped.

Originally scheduled for February 2021, the Brazilian beach city’s carnival is a massive mixture of social-distancing ‘no-no’s, from the huge crowds that attend the annual samba school parade competition to the giant free-for-all of street parties known as “blocos.”

After organisers announced they were indefinitely postponing the samba school parades because of the pandemic, the association responsible for the “blocos” said it was following suit.

“The samba school league made the absolutely correct decision. Holding carnival without certainty on a vaccine or guarantees for people’s health is a mistake,” said Rita Fernandes, president of the Sebastiana association.

Rio’s carnival, the world’s biggest, draws millions of tourists from around Brazil and the world each year. But it has become the latest casualty of the pandemic, as Brazil struggles to get a handle on the second-deadliest outbreak of Covid-19 in the world, after the United States. Brazil has registered 4.7 million infections and nearly 1,40,000 deaths from the virus.

Rio is the Brazilian city hit second-hardest, after economic capital Sao Paulo, with 10,730 deaths. This is the first time it has postponed carnival since 1912.