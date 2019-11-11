Riots erupt in Bolivia after President’s resignation

By | Published: 2:30 pm

La Paz: Riots erupted across Bolivia after the resignation of President Evo Morales amid mounting pressure to step down following the anti-government protests that have rocked the South American nation since late last month.

The riots on Sunday night took place after Morales and Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera confirmed in a video they there were stepping down from their posts, while calling for calm and peace in Bolivia, reports Efe news.

The riots occured in La Paz, El Alto and Cochabamba, among other major cities in the country.

Looting and arson attacks were reported mainly in El Alto, one of the political strongholds of Morales, and in several neighbourhoods of La Paz.

The Mayor’s Office of La Paz reported that a mob burned 15 buses of the municipal transport service in Kupillani neighbourhood.

It added that “drivers and people called to mobilize by deputies and leaders” of Morales’ Movement for Socialism (MAS) entered a municipal transport yard in Huayllani, another southern neighbourhood, and “(began) to set the buses on fire”.

“We denounce that groups organized by deputies and candidates of the MAS for the southern zone and El Alto are assaulting the stations of @LaPazBUS, of the La Portada Hospital and threatening the houses of the municipal authorities. We are presenting the respective criminal complaints,” the mayor of La Paz and opposition ally Luis Revilla said on Twitter.

Residents of the southern zone of La Paz reported on social networks that violent groups went through the streets of several neighbourhoods throwing rocks at houses and vehicles and looting shops, without police coming to their aid.

In El Alto, mobs ransacked a popular fair and set businesses on fire.

“In the face of the attack from organized violent groups, I again make a strong call to the Armed Forces and the National Police, so that they protect citizens and guarantee the unity and life of people, in compliance with their constitutional mandate,” former President Carlos Mesa said on Twitter.

In Cochabamba, a group caused damage to Morales’ house, according to local media.

Bolivia has been plunged into a political and social crisis since the general elections held on October 20 amid allegations of fraud favouring the re-election of Morales for the fourth term until 2025. He has been in power for nearly 14 years

Morales announced his resignation after more than two weeks of citizen protests against fraud and clashes between opponents and supporters, in addition to a police uprising in the last two days.

Earlier in the day, a report by the Organization of American States (OAS) warned of serious irregularities in the general elections. While announcing their resignations, Morales and his Vice President reiterated their denunciations of a coup d’etat.

In the video, Morales considered that the OAS made a “political” decision.