Ripped men of B’town

By | Aishwarya Kruthiventi | Published: 8:12 pm

The trendsetters of Bollywood work hard to maintain their perfectly-shaped abs. Behind the handsome hunks of Hindi cinema is months of hard work spent toning and building muscles in the gym, under the watchful of trainers.From John Abraham, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff to Varun Dhawan, every actor has posted their shirtless pictures on their social media platforms and one can’t help but stalk them in hopes of a new post.

The abs require a lot of diet control and most of all grit and determination. It is not easy to have a well-toned upper body. Actors tend to do a very heavy weight workout to maintain their body for the glamour world.The result of intensive workout and diet finally pays off in the form of perfect abs. Getting those abs needs a lot of hard work.

Diet being the most important part of gaining abs, it is to be noted that cardio is considered to be most effective while one is trying to get those sexy looking abs. “Running on the treadmill for about thirty minutes will give a power start to the workout. Adding light weights while doing abdominal crunches and Russian twists will give them shape and definition,” says Sriram Erramilli, a fitness enthusiast. “Upper abs workout typically consist of crunches, leg raisers and cycling. Staying hydrated during the workout is also necessary,” he further explains.