Rise in air purifiers demand

Hyderabad: Households usually take precautionary measures to keep the family safe from scorching heat during summers and install water filters to avoid water borne diseases during rainy season.

But when it comes to air quality or controlling the airborne contaminants, hardly any initiatives are taken. This is mostly due to lack of awareness among people, including those in the urban areas. According to World Health Organisation, more and more cities with high air pollution levels and associated health impacts on citizens has nearly doubled in the past two years across the world.

As the air quality declines, the risk of stroke, lung ailments, respiratory disorders could increase among the occupants in a house, office or a hotel. As a means to filter air and reduce pollution, many commercial establishments and even some of the households have started to install purifiers at respective premises.

Air purifier or air cleaner is a device, which filters contaminants from the air in a room to improve air quality. Poor air quality can cause itchy eyes, headaches, blocked nose and other disorders.

Working

These devices are equipped with particulate and molecular filters to remove dust, contaminants and other harmful particles in the air. Depending on the capacity, these devices can filter air up to 600 to 10,000 square feet in a room.

With increased awareness on air pollution, many have started to opt for air purifiers.

In many hotels, the managements proudly announce about installation of air purifiers in their rooms. This practice is more rampant in hotels, which play host more to foreigners. Announcing of facilities that prevent the possibilities of falling victim to allergies from different air contaminants, installation of air purifiers is definitely coming in handy for the managements.

In New Delhi and few other north Indian cities, the demand for air purifiers is steadily increasing. Given the air pollution in these parts of the country, especially during winters, installation of air purifiers is helping many to filter the air, says Ramayeasu Babu, Manager (Sales) Camfil Air Filtration India Private Limited. The company had demonstrated its products during the 17th Green Building Congress 2019 held last week in the city.

Though it is predominantly being used in commercial establishments, hotels and offices, the demand for air purifiers is slowly increasing in domestic sector as well.

“In Hyderabad, the demand is slowly picking up in the domestic sector. We have already installed these devices in a few villas in the city,” said Babu.

Thanks to technology, the market is now flooded with purifiers which are easy to install and operate. A few companies are offering devices, which can be plugged and operated in a jiffy.

A few companies are offering portable air purifiers as well which could be set up in a room and relocated to other room.

Before finalizing on an air purifying device, one need to check the capacity of the device, the sound it generates and the service offered by the company. Generally, filters have to be replaced every 18 months, though much depends on the air quality in the particular area.

A 600 sqft capacity air purifier device, generally costs about Rs 65,000 and manufacturers and suppliers recommend this capacity device for domestic use. And for industries, hospitals, convention centres, there are devices, which can cover upto 1 lakh square feet space.

